Record number of vehicles causing traffic issues in Islamabad

Islamabad : As many as 1.3 million vehicles have so far been registered in Islamabad that has a population of 2.6 million, indicating unprecedented burden of vehicular traffic on roads and highways of the green capital.

According to the official statistics provided by the office of the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, some two to three thousands more vehicles are registered every month, which means the load of vehicular traffic is going to increase manifold in the coming years.

Islamabad is considered beautiful and green capitals of the world but increasing traffic and emission of carbon has been adversely affecting its natural environment.

The statistics showed that the civic agency and the local administration is currently focusing on some key projects to resolve the issue of increasing traffic such as Islamabad Expressway, IJP Road, Margallah Avenue, G-6-G-7 interchange, Rawal Dam Underpass and Orange Bus Service.

These projects will be completed in next three to eighteen months. The administration is hopeful that they would resolve the traffic problems at least for next decade.

The Orange Bus service will start from Swan Interchange to Faisal Masjid, another from Bhara Kahu to Faiz Ahmed Faiz Metro Station on 9th Avenue in Sector H-8, and a third route will start from Tarnol Railway Station to N-5 Metro Bus Station.

The civic agency has a plan to enhance mass transportation system to reduce number of vehicles on the roads. It will also help protect natural environment of the green capital.

It is also making efforts to promote cycling culture and a number of bicycle lanes will be inaugurated in various areas in the coming weeks.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat has said that they are carrying out various projects to resolve traffic issues in the federal capital.

“We know that motorists are facing difficulties due to ongoing road projects but it will take some time to complete them. So I inform them that this temporary situation will end and Islamabad will have a much better road network in near future,” he said.