PTI scores landslide victory in Malakand

BATKHELA: The candidates of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won from all the three tehsils in Malakand district in the second phase of the local government election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In Batkhela Tehsil, PTI candidate Nasir Ali polled 15,994 while his rival Fayyaz Gul of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) got 13199 votes and became runner-up.

In Thana Baizai Tehsil, Afzal Hussain of PTI got 12,197 votes and emerged victorious. Shahab Hussain of Jamaat-e-Islami received 6,482 votes.

In Dargai Tehsil, Pir Islam Ghazi of PTI obtained 23,909 votes and was declared the winner. While PPP’s Ahmad Ali Shah bagged 16,835 votes.

PPP candidate for Batkhela Tehsil Fayyaz Gul’s brother Samad Gul rejected the results and alleged the district administration had disappeared three ballot boxes. He said that a complaint had been registered with the deputy commissioner Malakand and the election commission.