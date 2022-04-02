No-trust move: PTI dissidents won’t vote unless needed

ISLAMABAD: The combined opposition on Friday formulated a strategy for voting on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and decided that the dissident PTI lawmakers will not cast their vote as they already have 175 votes.

According to the sources privy to opposition, the decision was taken to prevent the voting process from becoming controversial and to avoid any possible decision of the Supreme Court.

As per the opposition’s strategy, the PTI’s dissident members will be brought to the Parliament House but will not participate in the voting process and their votes will only be cast, when the opposition falls short of the required number of votes to oust the incumbent prime minister.

The sources said that the opposition would complete the required number through the votes of the coalition parties.

At present, the opposition, without the votes of dissident PTI lawmakers, has 175 votes with PMLN having 84, PPP 56, MMA 14, BAP 4, BNP-M 4, Independent 4, ANP 1, JWP 1, JI 1 and MQM-P 7, while there is a need of 172 votes for the success of the no-confidence motion.