Green belts add to beauty of Islamabad

Islamabad : The newly developed green belt along 9th Avenue is eye of the onlookers who feel enchanted due to its captivating look depicting fascinating colors of spring flowers.

Though the civic agency has been upgrading green belts but the newly inaugurated green belt is undoubtedly one of the finest additions to natural beauty of the federal capital. The stone work has also been done in quite natural way without using any kind of construction material. It seems that this project is all about aesthetic sense and artistic work instead of huge funds that are generally spent on these kinds of projects.

The CDA has started beautifying major avenues, busy intersections and green belts of the federal capital with colorful and blooming flower arrangements and fascinating landscaping. It is pertinent to mention here that the civic agency has also adopted concept of flower towers. It is lush vertical display of flowers not only to enhance beauty but is easy to maintain and major source of attraction in the city.

The flower towers have an internal watering system, which converts minimum water to maximum growth. Similarly, seasonal flowers and evergreen plants are also being planted along the major avenues across the city. Islamabad is currently giving a colorful look due to blooming of flowers in the spring season. The green spaces and flowerbeds that grow naturally can be seen everywhere in the federal capital.

An official said flowers are part and parcel of life as they add beauty and fragrance to gardens, homes and outdoor spots of the city. He said that they are developing flowerbeds especially along roads and highways because apart from beautification, flowers are great source of recreation and entertainment.