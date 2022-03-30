Pakistan captain Babar Azam. -AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistan’s skipper Babar Azam added another record to his name on Tuesday when he became the fastest Asian batter to score 4,000 ODI runs.

Babar achieved this milestone during the first ODI against Australia in Lahore when he took the 15th run of his inning.

The captain played 82 innings to reach 4,000 runs in ODIs, only one more than Hashim Amla — who remains the fastest in the world to reach 4,000 runs.

Pakistan skipper is also the first-ever Pakistani to complete 4,000 ODI runs in less than 100 innings.

The fastest from Pakistan before Babar was Mohammad Yousuf who took 110 innings to reach this milestone.

The skipper took only 14 innings to reach from 3,000 to 4,000 runs. The only player who took fewer innings than Babar to jump from 3,000 to 4,000 runs was David Warner -- he did so in 12 innings.

Babar is the 15th player from Pakistan to score 4,000 runs in ODIs.

He was the second fastest player to 2000 ODI runs and the second quickest to 1000 T20I runs. He already has more ODI hundreds than all but two Pakistan batsman, and a World Cup hundred in a crunch game against New Zealand will go down as one of the great individual Pakistan ODI performances.