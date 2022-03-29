NESPAK to design Tank Zam Dam

LAHORE:NESPAK has been engaged by Directorate General Small Dams Irrigation Department Government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to provide engineering consultancy services for Tank Zam Multipurpose Dam.

The NESPAK Monday announced that the estimated cost of the project was Rs18 billion while and NESPAK scope of services comprises “Updating of Feasibility Study, Detailed Engineering Design, Preparation of Tender Documents and PC-I of the dam Project in District Tank, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Director General of Small Dams, Irrigation Department Peshawar Sahibzada Muhammad Shabbir, and Vice-President/Head GT&GE Division NESPAK Irfan-ul-Haq signed the Consultancy Services Agreement. The proposed project aimed to create a water storage reservoir to store flood discharge and to irrigate about 70,000 acres of land. Power generation of 25.5MW will be a by-product of the Project.