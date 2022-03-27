13 arrested, arms seized in Mardan raids

MARDAN: Five persons with unlicensed weapons and another eight suspects were arrested during search operations on Saturday while several motorcyclists were arrested for one wheeling and underage driving as well.
An official said that on the directive of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan, the cops arrested five men carrying unlicensed pistols along with bullets in Sheikh Maltoon area of Mardan district while another eight suspects were nabbed at nakabandis for further investigations.
Meanwhile, the traffic police, on public complaints, raided various roads and arrested motorcyclists doing one-wheeling as well as underage driving of the three-wheelers.
The traffic wardens also called the parents of the underage drivers and released the motorcyclists upon the parents’ assurance that their children would not indulge in the risking practices.
