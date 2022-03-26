Bilawal meets BAP MPs in capital

ISLAMABAD: As part of the ongoing consultations with the ally parties of the government to convince them to support opposition’s no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday held a meeting with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) legislators at the Parliament Lodges.
He was accompanied by PPP leader Nawabzada Amir Magsi, while the BAP legislators attending the meeting included Nawabzada Khalid Magsi, Mir Ihsanullah Reki, Sardar Israr Tareen, Federal Minister Zubaida Jalal and Rubina Irfan.
