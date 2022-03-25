National Junior Tennis Championship enters final stage

LAHORE: Hamza Ali Rizwan, ranked 6th in ATF rankings, and Omer Jawad on Thursday booked berths in the U-14 and U-12 finals of the Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship being played here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah.

In the boys U-14 semifinals, Hamza played well against Zohaib Afzal Malik and won the match by 6-2, 6-2 while Omer Jawad had to struggle hard to beat spirited Amir Mazari 6-2, 2-6, 10-7.

The U-12 first semifinal was contested between same U-14 opponents – Hamza and Zohaib– but this time, Hamza had to fight very hard to overcome rising star Zohaib by 4-1, 5-3. Omer Jawad this time took little time to brush aside young Abdur Rehman 4-1, 4-1.