National Junior Tennis Championship enters final stage

LAHORE: Hamza Ali Rizwan, ranked 6th in ATF rankings, and Omer Jawad on Thursday booked berths in the U-14 and U-12 finals of the Servis Tyres Junior National Tennis Championship being played here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah.
In the boys U-14 semifinals, Hamza played well against Zohaib Afzal Malik and won the match by 6-2, 6-2 while Omer Jawad had to struggle hard to beat spirited Amir Mazari 6-2, 2-6, 10-7.
The U-12 first semifinal was contested between same U-14 opponents – Hamza and Zohaib– but this time, Hamza had to fight very hard to overcome rising star Zohaib by 4-1, 5-3. Omer Jawad this time took little time to brush aside young Abdur Rehman 4-1, 4-1.
ISLAMABAD: Malaysia women baseball team has reached Islamabad to play international matches against the host...
KARACHI: Rehan Alamgir moved into third round of under-13 category in the National Junior Squash championship at RKJK...
KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower and World Championship medal prospect Arshad Nadeem is satisfied with...
LONDON: Trophies won by former tennis world number one Boris Becker were auctioned off for $920,000 to pay his debts,...
BRISBANE: Ashleigh Barty said on Thursday that she will remove herself from the WTA rankings after announcing her...
BRISBANE: Ashleigh Barty was coy about her future on Thursday, telling media “you’ll have to wait and see” as...
Comments