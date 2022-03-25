MQM seeks written guarantee from opposition

KARACHI: Mutahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP) on Thursday sought written guarantee from the opposition to side with it. Speaking on Geo TV programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, MPMP leader Wasim Akhtar said his party was looking to the opposition for resolution of their problems.
He said the MQMP has met the PPP leadership, but it has yet to reach a conclusion, adding it was good to see Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari acceding to their demands as fair. He said the MQM wants prompt action on those demands that can be met immediately. He said the MQMP is independent when it comes to making a decision.
