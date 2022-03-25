ISLAMABAD: Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, on Thursday ruled out parleys with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a TV interview, Shehbaz said had the opposition parties not moved the no-confidence motion, the masses would have rejected them. He said no compromise is possible with an “egotistic” Imran Khan who lies, and brands opposition leaders as bandits. He advised Imran Khan to peep into the past before talking about horse trade.

Shehbaz warned the National Assembly speaker of action under Article 6 for subverting the constitution. He vowed to come up with surprise before Imran Khan’s, claiming the government is going to collapse before the opposition’s march reaches Islamabad.

He said Imran Khan wants something unconstitutional to happen, but the opposition would not let him succeed. Shehbaz said Imran Khan’s months-long sit-in in D-Chowk delayed the Chinese president’s visit, but the opposition postponed its protest in view of the OIC leaders visit.

He said that hundreds of kilograms of chicken meat is burnt in Banigala despite the fact that Quran condemns magic. This happens while people reel under hunger and poverty, he lamented.

Shehbaz said that the opposition is in contact with government allies. He was optimistic about the allies going for the no-confidence motion. He said foreign policy and a charter of economy would evolved through consensus, adding going to polls at the earliest would be the best policy if the no-trust motion succeeds. The opposition parties would deliberate upon the decision to impeach the president, Shehbaz concluded.