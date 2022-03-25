Fuuast bans entry of 15 students

The Federal Urdu University of Arts Science and Technology (Fuuast) has banned the entry of 15 students who were found involved in violence on campus.

On Monday, a clash broke out between two student organisations at the varsity’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal campus in which three students were injured. After the clash, the varsity administration called police and the Rangers and also announced that disciplinary action would be taken against the students responsible for the violence.

According to the Fuuast registrar, students during the clash used stones, sticks and iron rods against each other due to which a number of students received injuries. The varsity administration tried to stop them but the violent students also resisted the university officials and staffers.