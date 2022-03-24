Pakistan Day marked in KP with zeal

PESHAWAR: Flag-hoisting ceremonies were held and rallies were taken out across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mark the Pakistan Day with pomp and show.

In the provincial capital, Pakistan Patriotic Movement and Khyber Riders Club organised separate rallies outside Peshawar Press Club.

The movement’s central chairman Sajjid Khattak and KP chairman Manawar Khan led the participants while the rider’s club president Qaleem Marwat headed the participants of his club.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Pakistan and marched on the road while chanting “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans.

The speakers highlighted the aims and objectives of their organisations and vowed to work for strengthening the country.

They said that by organising rallies, they wanted to give a message of love and brotherhood and pledged to render every sacrifice for the country and defence of Pakistan. They said they would work for the welfare and prosperity of the country and nation.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was organizsed by City Traffic Police at Traffic Headquarters Gulbahar.

Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat hoisted the flag and presented a salute.

TIMERGARA: Pakistan Day was observed in Lower Dir district with national zeal and functions were arranged in various public and private schools all over the district.

The main function was held at Frontier Corps Public School and College at Balambat, in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Lower Dir Abdul Wali Khan, District Youth Officer (DYO) Malik Shehzad Tariq, principal Ijaz Ahmad, vice principal Shabana Jehan, LOCAL elders and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.

GHALLANAI: A flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the office of the deputy commissioner Mohmand to celebrate the Pakistan Day.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Mir Khawas Khan performed the flag-hoisting ceremony.

A gathering was also held which was attended by the local tribal elders, who talked about the sacrifices rendered by the leaders of the Pakistan Movement to win independence from the British Raj.

Also, the residents of Safi and Baizai tehsils brought out rallies to mark the Pakistan Day.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Sports Festival arranged with the collaboration of the district Police Department concluded.

Trophies and cash prizes were distributed among the winning players on this occasion.

PARACHINAR: General Office Commanding (GOC) Nine Division Major General Akif Iqbal on Wednesday said that Pakistan came into being after a lot of sacrifices.

Addressing a gathering at Jinnah Park here in connection with the Pakistan Day, he said the tribal people also rendered sacrifices for the homeland.

People from all walks of life and a large number of tribal elders also attended the function.

Judo karate, tug of war and traditional dances were presented to celebrate the Pakistan Day.

WANA: A function was arranged at the Army Public School in Kaniguram in South Waziristan in connection with March 23.

The schoolchildren presented tableaus and national songs, which were greatly appreciated by the audience. They children also delivered speeches highlighting the sacrifices of the leaders of the Pakistan Movement.

Talking to reporters, the tribal elders said that the tribespeople rendered sacrifices for the establishment of a separate country for the Muslims.

MIRANSHAH: Pakistan Day was celebrated with enthusiasm in North Waziristan. Celebrations were held in all the tehsils on the occasion of this day. The main function was held at Governor Model School Miranshah.

JAMRUD: A rally was organised by Jamrud district administration at Bab-e-Khyber on the occasion of Pakistan Day on March 23.

Nazaria Pakistan Movement leader Shoaib Nawaz Afridi, elected local government representatives, TMA officials and people from other walks of life participated in event.

The participants of the rally chanted “Long Live Pakistan”, while carrying banners and placards.

LAKKI MARWAT: The district administration with support of the boy scouts association and education department arranged a function at a government run school in Lakki city to mark the Pakistan Day with national zeal and enthusiasm.

Assistant commissioner Tariq Mehmood, being the chief guest on the occasion, hoisted the national flag.

ESED ASDEOs Sher Zaman and Muhammad Zareef Khan, Principal Wajeehullah Khan, vice-principal Khalilur Rehman and scout leaders were also present on the occasion.

BANNU: District administration and Pakistan Army organized a football final match at Bannu Sports Complex while other events were also held on the Pakistan Day.

Besides the match, gymnastics, fireworks and music program were also held. Commander 116 Brigade Umar Asghar Cheema, District Police Officer Bannu Imran Shahid, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bannu Shabir Khan, officials of other departments, elders of Bannu and a large number of people were present on the occasion.