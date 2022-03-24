ITF to provide grant for wheelchair tennis in Pakistan

KARACHI: International Tennis Federation (ITF) will give a grant to Pakistan for the development of wheelchair tennis.
Vice President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Khalid Rehmani recently had a detailed meeting with the head of ITF Wheelchair Alistair and Development Officer ITF Ms Suzi.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the ITF Wheelchair Tennis Qualifier Cup in Antalya, Turkey.
“ITF promised to give a grant for the development of wheelchair tennis in Pakistan,” said Khalid while talking to ‘The News’.
He added that ITF will also finance a workshop to prepare a pool of qualified coaches for wheelchair tennis in the country.
