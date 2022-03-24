TLP holds massive rally against inflation

The Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Wednesday organised an anti-inflation rally from the airport to Shahrah-e-Quaideen where the party chief Saad Hussain Rizvi criticised the ruling and opposition parties saying that they only strived for coming into power instead of resolving the problems of people such as inflation.

“The government of so-called educated people has destroyed the country and ruined its economy. Whether it is Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari or any politician, they are all thieves,” Rizvi remarked in the rally that was attended by thousands of people.

“The nation considered Imran Khan the last hope by voting him but he has failed to resolve the people’s problems,” the TLP chief said, adding that although it was the time for Imran to go, the TLP would not leave the field to thieves.

Rizvi claimed that the TLP would emerge as a key party in the 2023 general elections, provided that the polls were held in a free and fair manner.

Criticising the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for bad governance and corruption in Sindh, Rizvi said the PPP could not provide clean water to Karachi but held a rally from Karachi to Islamabad.

He claimed that the PPP expected that the TLP would make seat adjustments with it in the upcoming local government polls. “But it is not possible because the PPP has destroyed Sindh.”

Other central leaders of the party, including Allama Qazi Mahmood Awan, Allama Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi, Dr Muhammad Shafiq Khan Amini and Allama Abdul Ghafoor Tabani also addressed the rally.