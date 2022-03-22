Lahore-Doha plane escapes accident

LAHORE: A foreign airline flight from Lahore to Doha narrowly escaped an accident.
According to sources, a bird hit the right wing shortly after takeoff, but the plane remained safe. Airport sources said that the captain reported the bird crash to the control tower, after which the foreign airline's plane flew out of Pakistan's airspace. A flight from New Delhi to Doha this morning also made an emergency landing at Karachi airport.
Aviation sources said that Qatar Airways flight QR579 was near Karachi when it malfunctioned and the plane gave fire indication. The captain got a smoke signal in the cargo hold after which it was decided to make an emergency landing. The plane had 12 crew members and 283 passengers on board. An alternative plane arrived at Karachi airport to take the passengers to their destination.
