Minister says no plan to support any in-house change

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for IT, Science and Technology, and Food Muhammad Atif Khan on Monday said that he neither had any group in the party nor supported any in-house change.

Talking to reporters after a media sensitization on Wheat Flour Fortification workshop here, he said that a few people who were leaving the party were taking the step for small benefits. They either have no ideological affiliation with any party or their ideology was very weak.

“These people say that their issues were not resolved. If they had issues, they should have left the party quite earlier. Still, they don’t have any moral courage to resign from their assembly seats and go to the public and seek a fresh mandate,” he added.

He said they had been elected to parliament on the PTI ticket by the party workers, adding that he was against floor-crossing earlier and he still considered it dishonesty.