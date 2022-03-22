IHC adjourns petitions against PECA till Mar 25

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday adjourned the hearing on petitions against PECA Ordinance due to the non-availability of Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan till March 25.
Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the cases filed by PBA, PFUJ and others against the PECA ordinance. The court was told that the AGP couldn’t attend the proceeding due to his engagements in the top court.
The deputy attorney general prayed the court to grants some time for submission of comments against the pleas. The court adjourned further hearing till March 25.
