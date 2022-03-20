ISLAMABAD: Shehbaz Sharif, the President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN), said Saturday President Arif Alvi had disappointed the nation. He termed the President a “Yes Man” as he always endorsed what the Prime Minister said. “The president sometimes talks in such a way which is below the dignity of his office”, he lamented.

Talking to Saleem Safi in the Geo News programme 'Jirga', the PMLN president thanked the joint opposition for nominating him for the slot of Leader of the House. He, however, said the matter would be decided by Nawaz Sharif. Shehbaz Sharif told the host that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the leader of an allied party of PTI government, had said no money was being used to win over the MNAs of the ruling party and no horse-trading took place. They (PTI) resorted to horse-trading in Senate election, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and in Punjab elections. Six persons from PMLN were given billions in Punjab, he said.

Shehbaz praised the Chaudhrys being experienced politicians and said they would side with the joint opposition in the interest of country. He told Saleem Safi that the MQMP had reached understanding with PPP Co-chairman Asif Zardari. He said they had positive talks with Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). Ali Wazir had a right to vote and his production order should be issued, he demanded. He said the opposition would cancel its public meeting in Islamabad if the PTI did the same. “We will take every possible step to get the no-trust motion passed…..we have the right to bring our own Senate Chairman”, Shehbaz said. There was no need to say “absolutely not” as the US had not asked for bases, he clarified.

He said “the foreign ministers of OIC are our guests and we welcome them…..we will stage sit-in in the assembly if the Speaker goes against the Constitution”. He said the opposition would defeat Imran Khan Niazi by using all political and constitutional means as the inept PTI government had wasted the time of nation. He disclosed there were over a dozen PTI members supporting the opposition, and talks were going on with PMLQ.