JUIF stages rally in support of MNA Noor Alam

PESHAWAR: The leaders and activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) on Saturday staged a demonstration in support of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident MNA Noor Alam Khan.

Led by the former provincial minister Asif Iqbal Daudzai, Maulana Miskeen Shah, Syed Rafiq Shah, Dr Masoud Gul, Haji Sifatullah Khan and Khalid Waqar Chamkani, the JUIF workers gathered outside the residence of Noor Alam Khan, who had announced to support the no-trust motion against the PM.

The PTI activists had staged a rally against the disgruntled MNA in Peshawar a day earlier.The JUIF activists chanted slogans in favour of Noor Alam Khan and vowed to provide protection to him. They also asked their party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to allow them to stage a protest against the government.

“We don’t want to take law into our own hands but we will provide protection to Noor Alam Khan,” said one of the protesters and warned the PTI workers of a tit-for-tat response. The elected mayor Shah Alam tehsil, Kaleemullah Khan, Mayor Mathra tehsil Haji Fareedullah Khan and other speakers criticised the PTI and its activists for resorting to taking illegal and unconstitutional action against their dissident MNAs.

“It is the constitutional right of the opposition to move a vote of no-confidence motion against the PM,” said Kaleemullah. The speakers said instead of facing the opposition’s vote of no-confidence in the parliament, the PTI government was trying to pressurise the opposition and their own dissident MNAs through such coercive tactics.