Saturday March 19, 2022
Zardari, Fazl discuss current political situation

By Our Correspondent
March 19, 2022

ISLAMABAD: PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a meeting on Friday night and discussed on-going political situation amid no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The meeting was held at Zardari House in Islamabad as a part of consultative process that is going on among the opposition leaders on daily basis. During the meeting, Maulana Fazl also condemned attack on Sindh House by some PTI workers.

