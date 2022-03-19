Zardari, Fazl discuss current political situation

ISLAMABAD: PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman held a meeting on Friday night and discussed on-going political situation amid no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The meeting was held at Zardari House in Islamabad as a part of consultative process that is going on among the opposition leaders on daily basis. During the meeting, Maulana Fazl also condemned attack on Sindh House by some PTI workers.
