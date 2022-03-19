Austria firms eye JVs with WAPDA

LAHORE: Austrian business delegation visiting Pakistan headed to Wapda house on Friday, where they showed interest in investing in its mega projects of water and hydropower sectors, saying Austrian firms would ponder making use of the opportunities embedded in the projects.

Austrian foreign minister, accompanied by Austrian ambassador to Pakistan and a high-level Austrian business delegation, visited Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) house to explore ways and means for partnering with the authority in construction of its projects.

In a maiden visit of such high-profile dignitaries from a European country to Wapda house, Austrian ambassador termed the visit of leading firms hailing from Austria a ‘flagship visit’.

Speaking on the occasion, Austrian ambassador said he was confident that the visit would help enhance ties between WAPDA and Austrian firms. The visiting high-ups of the Austrian firms briefed about portfolios of their companies and showed keen interest in WAPDA projects.

WAPDA chairman welcomed the delegation at the house and briefed the delegation of the authority’s mandate, its development portfolio, financial strength, and expertise to successfully implement mega projects.