KPT tennis begins today

ISLAMABAD: The two-day KPT Junior Tennis Championship will begin from Saturday (today) here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex.“All the arrangements to hold the event in a befitting manner have been finalised,” Tournament Director Fazale Subhan said.

Over 50 boys and girls have confirmed their participation in the championship. The categories to be contested in the event include boys’ Under-12, boys’ Under-16, boys’ open, girls’ Under-12, girls’ Under-16 and girls open. The concluding ceremony of the event will be held tomorrow (Sunday).Brigadier Tariq Bashir General Manager (A) KTP will be the chief guest on the occasion.