KPT tennis begins today

ISLAMABAD: The two-day KPT Junior Tennis Championship will begin from Saturday (today) here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex.“All the arrangements to hold the event in a befitting manner have been finalised,” Tournament Director Fazale Subhan said.
Over 50 boys and girls have confirmed their participation in the championship. The categories to be contested in the event include boys’ Under-12, boys’ Under-16, boys’ open, girls’ Under-12, girls’ Under-16 and girls open. The concluding ceremony of the event will be held tomorrow (Sunday).Brigadier Tariq Bashir General Manager (A) KTP will be the chief guest on the occasion.
SYDNEY: Australia suffered a major setback Friday ahead of their must-win World Cup qualifier against Japan next week...
By our correspondentAg AFPKARACHI: Pakistan’s four promising junior squash players moved into the pre-quarterfinals...
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Day Potohar Kabaddi Tournament will get underway here from March 22 at Dhamiyal Stadium.Rana...
PARIS: Troubled holders Chelsea were drawn against 13-time winners Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions...
KARACHI: A referee from Malaysia grossly violated the ‘injury time’ rule in an important quarterfinal match at the...
BELGRADE: Cuban triple jumper Lazaro Martinez upset Olympic champion Pedro Pichardo to claim the opening gold of the...
Comments