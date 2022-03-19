Pakistan beat India in ITF Wheelchair Tennis Qualifier Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan Wheelchair Tennis Team created history when they beat India 2-1 in the ITF Wheelchair Tennis Qualifier Cup being held in Antalya, Turkey.

In the first singles, Fida Hussain lost to Mariappan 0-6, 0-6 but Asif Abbasi thrashed Sathasivam 6-0, 6-0 in the second singles to level the game. In the deciding doubles, Asif Abbasi and Fida Hussain overpowered the pair of Karthik and Marrippan 4-6, 7-5, 10-3.

The deciding doubles, which lasted for two hours, was a well-fought match and went to full distance and Pakistan beat India in Super Tie Break. Pakistan’s next Round Robin match is against Malaysia. This is the first time that a Pakistan wheelchair team is participating in an international team competition wheelchair Tennis in 73 years.