Political rallies in capital: Authority concerned to be responsible for damages, says IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition against possible political processions in the federal capital in coming days. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that it was the responsibility of the administration to protect the lives and property of citizens as it was the top priority.
Petitioner’s lawyer Haseeb Malik adopted the stance that the political parties had announced to hold political processions in Islamabad and there was a risk of clashes during it. The chief justice remarked that what this court could do in it, adding that it was not a relevant forum instead the administration was authorised to grant permissions.
The chief justice said this court couldn’t do the risk assessment, adding that authority concerned would be responsible if there would be any damages. The court subsequently disposed of the case with above observations.
SUKKUR: Two youngsters drowned while swimming into a water pond near Moro in district Naushero Feroze on Thursday. The...
JAMRUD: Nine people were seriously injured over a land dispute between two families in Ghundi area here on Thursday....
ISLAMABAD: Large contingents of Special Units of Sindh Police have been deployed at the Sindh House to provide...
PESHAWAR: The KP government will set up regional and sub-regional offices of the Provincial Ombudsperson Secretariat...
DAGGAR: Several Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Awami National Party announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz...
ISLAMABAD: Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has stressed making proper legislation for...
Comments