UAE cargo ship sinks off Iran

Tehran: An Emirati cargo ship sank in Gulf waters off Iran, triggering a search and rescue operation in heavy seas on Thursday which recovered 16 of its 30 crew, Iranian media reported. "An Emirati car transporter ship sank nearly 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the port of Asalouyeh and a search operation has been launched to rescue its 30 crew members," a local maritime protection official told state news agency IRNA.