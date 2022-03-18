UAE cargo ship sinks off Iran

Tehran: An Emirati cargo ship sank in Gulf waters off Iran, triggering a search and rescue operation in heavy seas on Thursday which recovered 16 of its 30 crew, Iranian media reported. "An Emirati car transporter ship sank nearly 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the port of Asalouyeh and a search operation has been launched to rescue its 30 crew members," a local maritime protection official told state news agency IRNA.
Riyadh: The six-nation Gulf bloc said on Thursday it seeks to host discussions between Yemen’s warring sides in...
Helsinki: Technology giant Microsoft announced a new data centre in the Finnish capital on Thursday, with waste heat...
Washington: A fourth dose of existing mRNA Covid-19 vaccines may have only "marginal benefits" for younger, healthy...
Dublin: Ireland on Thursday heralded the return of St Patrick’s Day festivities after a two-year halt due to...
Tripoli: Around 70 migrants are presumed dead after going missing off the Libyan coast since late February, the...
Paris: A computer glitch in a railway signalling system caused train traffic disruptions in Poland, Italy and Asia,...
Comments