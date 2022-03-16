PTTF name players for Commonwealth Games

LAHORE: The Pakistan Table Tennis Federation (PTTF) has named a 6-member contingent to participate in Commonwealth Games Birmingham 2022.

Secretary General PTTF Ijaz Ali informed that the contingent consists of two officials and four players that include Irfan Ullah Khan and Maya Ullah as coach and manager respectively, while Mrs Raheela Kashif and Ms. Haiqa Hassan are the women players and Fahad Khawaja and Ummam Khawaja are the male players,

Chairman and President of the Pakistan Table Tennis Federation expressed the hope that the players will perform to the best of their abilities in the respective categories of the event.