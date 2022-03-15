Weather would start improving in Karachi from Tuesday with the resumption of sea breeze and maximum temperature could remain between 36 to 37 degrees Celsius till March 20. -

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday warned of an extreme heat wave across the country in the current week, saying that due to a persistent high pressure in the upper atmosphere, the day temperatures are likely to remain unusually high in most parts of the country except Karachi.

An alert issued by the PMD says day temperatures in Northern Balochistan, Upper Sindh, South Punjab, Kashmir and adjoining areas will remain 9-10 C while day temperatures in Islamabad, Upper and Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Lower Sindh and South Balochistan will remain 7-8 C. The alert says the possible impacts of the dry period and heat wave conditions in the country may cause water stress for the standing crops, vegetables and orchards and advised farmers to manage crop water accordingly.

The MET office maintained that early harvesting of wheat may start in Sindh and South Punjab while unusually high temperatures may cause pollen concentration to rise sharply in Islamabad and Lahore. “The general public is advised to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight. Gusty winds are also expected in North Balochistan, South Punjab and Upper Sindh during the period,” the weather alert said.

On the other hand, weather pundits in Karachi said no heat wave is expected in Karachi in the current week, saying that weather would start improving from Tuesday with the resumption of sea breeze and maximum temperature could remain between 36 to 37 degrees Celsius till March 20. “Weather remained very warm and dry for the last three days and from Tuesday, the situation would start improving with the resumption of sea breeze,” Dr Sardar Sarfraz, chief meteorological officer Sindh, told The News.