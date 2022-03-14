Imran baffled, stopping his MNAs from casting votes: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Sunday that the opposition was ready to work with everyone to oust the undemocratic government through democratic tools.

“No delay was done in efforts to approach those who could aid in the removal of this undemocratic man as if we want electoral reforms, we would have to work with everyone and this is how politics is done, listening to others, putting forth our perspective and then reaching a compromise,” he said while addressing a press conference at Zardari House on Sunday.

He was accompanied by former prime minister and Opposition Leader in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani, former prime minister and Central Punjab PPP President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Senator Sherry Rehman, Faisal Karim Kundi and Shazia Marri.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “This country is not of a single person and talking to representatives of political parties for the betterment of the people is something we will continue to do.”

PPP chairman appealed to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court and the Chief Election Commissioner to protect the voting rights of every parliamentarian.

He said that no one should be stopped from casting votes whether member of opposition or the treasury benches as there is an ongoing conspiracy to deprive the members of Parliament of their right. “We will not tolerate this and we appeal to every single democratic individual who has been sworn in to protect the Constitution of Pakistan to ensure that the constitutional process is followed,” he said.

In reply to a question regarding the MQM-Pakistan, Bilawal hinted at settlement of the issue with the MQM-P saying that PPP had some issues with the MQM but both the parties now thought that there was more opportunity to improve the condition of the people if they worked together. “We cannot agree on every issue but we can reach common ground through negotiations,” he said.

He said the meeting with the MQM at the delegation level would be held in Islamabad. He said that the challenge of the no-confidence that Imran Khan was facing had been given by the Pakistani people. “PPP’s 10-day Awami March proved that the people no longer trust Imran Khan,” he said.

Bilawal said that it was the result of the PPP workers’ three-year long struggle that all the democratic forces of the country were using democratic means to challenge this undemocratic person. “This is our right and a parliamentary tool just like it is the common man’s right to go to the voting booth and cast his vote and it is parliamentarians’ right to vote in the no-confidence,” he said.

He said Imran Khan was using abusive language since he was panicking and could clearly see his defeat. “A respectable man should himself realise that he does not have the numbers but Imran Khan is an undemocratic person and does not believe in democracy, law or justice,” he said.

PPP chairman said Imran Khan believed in a fixed match and only knew how to rig the elections. “The prime minister is not trying to win the no-confidence but wants to rig and we will not let this defeated man rig anything. The people of the country will not let him rig anything,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “Article 6 of the Constitution is very clear and applies to every person who wishes to meddle with a constitutional process. When everyone can see that this man is trying to commit rigging, his representatives are saying that they will not cast votes and the police is forcefully barging into Parliament Lodges to arrest honorable members, what message is being sent out,” he said.

PPP chairman said, “It is the sole solution that can help the country emerge from this crisis. We cannot run this country on the rule of the jungle as there has to be a law of the land. We are peaceful and democratic people who did not throw a single pebble during a 10-day long protest all over the country,” he said.

He said that the Pakistani nation knew that it was symbolic of the losing team to use abusive language and engage in ball tampering. “We will not let this defeated man rob the mandate of the people,” he said.

Bilawal said this no-confidence was not only against Imran Khan but also against the economic crisis that had engulfed every Pakistani who is now facing inflation and unemployment. “This no-confidence is against the foreign policy that has isolated Pakistan in the world and created distances with our friends and worsened the situation with our enemies,” he said.

He said this no-confidence was against the polarised anarchy. “We want free and fair elections after the no-confidence and we want to create an environment in which the representatives of the people sit together and transparent elections are held so that a government that has the mandate of the people is formed,” he said.

The PPP chairman said, “We cannot tolerate Pakistan’s economic and foreign policies to be harmed because of a single man, or for the institutions to be made controversial. Imran Khan did not only intend to rig the no-confidence, but also the upcoming elections.”

Bilawal Bhutto while pointing towards Imran Khan said foreign funding case was still pending in the Election Commission of Pakistan. “We request the ECP to announce its decision on this case at its earliest. The nation should know which foreigners belonging to India and Israel funded this man,” he said.

Responding to a question, Bilawal said, “No-confidence is the unique democratic move in the country’s history because it is backed by the people of Pakistan.” He said that the statements of the prime minister were the result of sheer panic and desperation, and should not be given attention. “No prime minister in the history of Pakistan has ever been so desperate, who feels compelled to abuse everyone,” he said.

Bilawal said, “We would like to ask the prime minister who he termed ‘animals’ in his speech.” He said the prime minister’s desperate efforts would not be successful and the coming time was very difficult and the result of Imran Khan’s tsunami would be before all. “This calls for an environment where people work together to help this country emerge from the crises caused by Imran Khan. We will be successful in creating such an atmosphere,” he said.

In reply to another question regarding the success of the no-confidence motion, he asked if opposition had not had the required number, Imran Khan would have not so baffled. “I challenge Imran Khan to hold a session and let his members vote. Our no-confidence will be successful. Our meetings with the former allies of the government have exceeded expectations,” he said.

PPP chairman said, “We believe in democracy and are confident as well as happy to see that our opponent is so worried. We are preparing for a win. Imran would not have been in such a trouble had he learnt from the Charter of Democracy,” he said.

In reply to another question about the prime minister’s public rallies, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, “We have come to know that schools are being closed wherever Imran Khan is holding speeches and the students are being made to attend. Audio of applause is being played via soundtracks,” he said.

He repeated his demand of resignation and said that it was his advice to Imran Khan that he should resign. “Imran’s threats will go against him,” he said. In reply to a question, Bilawal said that they had issues with the MQM but both political parties were of the view that they had a better chance of improving people’s lives if they work together. “We need on agree on every issue but there is scope of common ground to be reached,” he said. In reply to another question, he demanded that ECP should announce the decision in the foreign funding case immediately.