Plant nurseries mushrooming in Islamabad

Islamabad : The number of plant nurseries has increased up to 250 mainly due to the growing interest of local people in home gardening and developing green spaces at home.

According to the details, there were 20 to 30 plant nurseries in the capital city a decade ago but with the passage of time their number increased dramatically and now these are found in every nook and corner of the city.

The Islamabad Nurseries Welfare Association informed that the development of private housing societies and residential sectors resulted in the construction of new houses where people are more interested to plant beautiful flowers and other species to beautify their houses.

Now plant nurseries are also being established in private housing societies and even far-flung areas of Islamabad as people take interest in buying plants and flower species on regular basis.

Aisha Komal, a resident of Islamabad, said, “I remember the time when people used to buy saplings from nurseries near Chak Shahzad and Peshawar Mor. But now we can find them everywhere in the city that shows local people have interest in making their houses green and beautiful.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Capital Development Authority (CDA) placed billboards on the roadsides showing Islamabad as the second most beautiful capital of the world. It has also been included in the list of green capitals.

Azhar Rasheed, an owner of a plant nursery, said, “There are hundreds of plants and flower species in our nurseries and their survival rate is quite high in Islamabad due to which people buy them for beautification of their houses.”

He said, “Most of the plant and flower species are available at affordable prices but some unique and rare species are quite expensive and only few people can afford them.”