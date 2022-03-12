‘Merit, transparency to be ensured in policing matters’

Islamabad : As soon as Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas took charge of his office, he took many important steps for merit and transparency in policing matters, including deputation policy.

It is to be mentioned that the IGP of Islamabad had issued orders of Head Constable Muhammad Rizwan on deputation in FIA, who was top of the merit list.

A large number of Islamabad police officers used to submit applications for deputation to other provinces and departments or only blessing people from various departments were sent their applications for appointment on deputation,

Taking note of this, the IGP issued a policy to give full opportunity to all officers and to send officers on deputation according to their merit and seniority.

A center was set up where applications of officers from all over the district were collected. Date wise and rank wise seniority lists were prepared on these applications so that if any department needs an officer on deputation, it should be sent to the first officer in seniority.

The IGP said the purpose of this policy is to prioritize departmental interests, eradicate the culture of recommendation, make decisions on a first come first served basis and make appointments on purely merit basis. In any case, the deputation period will not be extended.

A committee has also been constituted for interviewing the officers before sending them on deputation, which will formulate its recommendations and send them to IGP, Islamabad.

The DIG (Headquarters) will chair the committee while the AIG (Establishment, SSP (Headquarters) and DSP (Legal) will be its members.