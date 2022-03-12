ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday warned if opposition's no-confidence move failed, issues would move to roads and streets leading to anarchy in the country.



Addressing a press conference along with the PMLN President and Leader of the Opposition in the National assembly Shehbaz Sharif at his residence, the JUIF chief said that Imran Khan would not be able to rule the country even if the no-confidence resolution against him did not succeed.

"Insha Allah, the no-confidence move will succeed. But there are apprehensions that it may not happen but you should not think about continuing to rule the country," Fazlur Rehman addressing Prime Minister Imran Khan said adding the opposition was waging Jihad against Imran Khan by moving a no-confidence move.

He said, "A person can be mad and its higher degree is insane as he had nothing to do with nobility and he had inherent absence of noble character and no one knows in which society he has been brought up."

Maulana further said that the days of nation's emancipation have drawn near. He said when the people were asked to come on the roads on Thursday night the country was jammed within an hour. He said that the opposition had taken the way of respect and grace but Imran had no regard for these virtues. He said that Imran called others names, used abusive language and did immoral things and all these things reflected he did not in the fitting for the slot of prime minister.

He said that he called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan to restrain Imran Khan from going to public rallies as the no-confidence motion had been submitted against him. He questioned why Imran Khan was going to the public after no-trust motion and how he was talking about summoning people to the D-Chowk for a rally. He said that Imran Khan should be restrained.

He said if the opposition took to the streets, it should not be blamed that it was going to wrap up system in the country. "Whether we come or not Imran Khan should go and we will use every democratic and constitutional manner for Khan's ouster, he said.

To a question whether he made any complaint to General Bajwa against Imran khan for calling him names, the JUIF chief said neither did he do such politics nor did he want to indulge in such issues.

However, he maintained whether it was civil or military bureaucracy, they should keep themselves away from politics. "Whether it is civil or military bureaucracy, they are respectable for us but it should do its own job as the Constitution has defined its role," he said.

Fazlur Rehman pointed out that only the last night, the ISPR Director General said that Pakistan Army was neutral and it had nothing to do with politics but Imran Khan said it was animals which could be neutral. "Statement of Imran Khan can be reaction to ISPR's statement," he said.

The PDM president said the PTI government could show its strength by bringing government employees whether they are teachers or patwaris, at D-Chowk.

He also asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to control Imran Khan and stop him from addressing public meetings once no-confidence resolution had been submitted in the National Assembly against him.

He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan as to why he was frustrated and lost his senses once no-confidence resolution was submitted. "No-confidence is a constitutional way but Imran Khan has started using abusive language against opponents and such rulers have no right to remain in power anymore," he said.

On the occasion, PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif said the opposition was ready to take on any gathering of supporters of Imran Khan at D-Chowk in a democratic and political way.

"You talk about calling your people at D-Chowk but we will give you a tough time but in a democratic and political way," the opposition leader said. Lashing out at Imran Khan, the opposition leader said he himself had been giving derogatory remarks for the armed forces while sitting in London which he said could not be repeated. "You yourself had been using derogatory remarks and say that you do not polish the boots," he said.

He went on to say that opposition leaders were being accused of making ill-gotten money whereas Imran Khan himself received illegitimate money through his ATM machines. He said everybody knew as to what was going to in Banigala adding that Imran Khan would not be able to find place to hide his face. "I am fully confident that we will be able to get rid of the most corrupt government in the country's history through constitutional way," he said.

Talking about Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, the PMLN president said, “He is 'Shaikh-e-Haram. I will not say any more about interior minister but he is Sheikh-e-Haram," he remarked.