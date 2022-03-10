All regional countries need to work jointly for peace: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday reiterated that all regional countries need to work collectively for enduring peace and stability.

General Bajwa was talking to Chinese Charge d’Affaires to Pakistan Pang Chunxue, who called on him at the GHQ here on Wednesday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on CPEC and regional security were discussed in detail.

The COAS said Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs and we look forward to enhance our bilateral relationship. The visiting dignitary thanked the COAS for special measures taken for provision of safe and secure environment to the CPEC projects inPakistan and efforts towards regional stability. She also expressed satisfaction over progress on CPEC and assured to play her role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.