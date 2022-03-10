Call to implement labour laws

Lahore:Women workers observed International Women’s Day by holding a meeting of women trade union representatives and workers at Bakhtiar Labour Hall, here Wednesday under the auspices of All Pakistan Federation of Trade Unions (Regd). They demanded the government implement labour laws and ensure safe working conditions for women workers. Those who resort to violence and harass women should be dealt with strictly to prevent exploitation of women. Special courts headed by women judge may be established for speedy justice.
LAHORE:Punjab Culture Minister Khayal Ahmed Kastro said that Punjabi Culture Day would be celebrated across the...
LAHORE:Anti-corruption Establishment Punjab has arrested two government servants and a proclaimed offender in raids...
LAHORE: Hundreds of performers gave final touches to their cultural performance during the full dress final rehearsal...
LAHORE:The Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood Foundation has made a generous donation to establish two endowed chairs at...
LAHORE:The second chapter of ‘Sarir-e Khama’, the art of pen’, an international conference on calligraphy along...
LAHORE:US Consul General in Lahore, William K Makaneole, has said that the dream of national development and economic...
Comments