Call to implement labour laws

Lahore:Women workers observed International Women’s Day by holding a meeting of women trade union representatives and workers at Bakhtiar Labour Hall, here Wednesday under the auspices of All Pakistan Federation of Trade Unions (Regd). They demanded the government implement labour laws and ensure safe working conditions for women workers. Those who resort to violence and harass women should be dealt with strictly to prevent exploitation of women. Special courts headed by women judge may be established for speedy justice.