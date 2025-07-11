Meghan gets unfollowed as Princess Kate’s assistant reacts fast

Princess Kate’s longtime ex-stylist and personal assistant Natasha Archer found herself at the center of online buzz after her previously private Instagram account was made public.

Archer, who served the Princess of Wales for 15 years before recently stepping away from royal duties, inadvertently sparked intrigue when fans spotted her following several accounts tied to Meghan Markle and her inner circle.

Among them were Meghan’s personal Instagram and her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The revelation came shortly after news broke of Archer’s departure from the royal household and royal watchers wasted no time in dissecting her online activity.

But just as quickly as the discovery spread, the follows vanished.

Among those she kept tabs on were Meghan’s longtime makeup artist Daniel Martin, close friends like actress Abigail Spencer, former bestie Jessica Mulroney, Pilates guru Heather Dorak, Argentine socialite Delfina Blaquier, and Mandana Dayani, who previously served as president of Archewell.

But Archer’s digital footprint didn’t stop there. She was also following What Meghan Wore, a popular fashion blog devoted to cataloguing Meghan’s style, suggesting a keen eye on the Duchess’s wardrobe moves as well.