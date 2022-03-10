Appreciating neutrality

Pakistan acted wisely when it abstained from voting on a UN resolution against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. PM Imran Khan’s recent statement that Pakistan would not be tilted towards any superpower is also wise. Our country suffered a lot in the past due to its active participation in the cold war, which was fought between the then Soviet Union and the US. In several cases, the US left Pakistan in the lurch on several occasions after fulfilling its interests.

The government’s current decision is quite logical and relevant, and it may enhance its value, honour and prestige in the world.

Guldar Ali Khan Wazir

Lakki Marwat