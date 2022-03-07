Fazl says enough numbers for no-trust move

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman Sunday said that the opposition parties had sufficient numbers to make their no-confidence motion against the PTI government a success.

He claimed that the nefarious attempts of the rulers to send the cabinet members abroad at official expenses under different pretexts would not save them. "The days of the government are numbered now. We have enough numbers and the no-trust move is also ready, which would be tabled soon and the nation would hear the good news," he said, while responding to a question after his visit to the site of the Friday bombing in the provincial capital.

He said the opposition parties stood united and they were moving ahead with mutual consultation. "We persistently created awareness among people and gave them courage. As a result, the rulers stand isolated and they have got the sense of failure," he said.

The Maulana visited the mosque where more than 60 worshippers were martyred in a suicide bombing and nearly 190 suffered injuries. He said that the incident took place at a mosque on Friday, which was horrible and condemnable. The cruel hands shed blood of worshippers to destroy the peace that was restored in the city, he said.

The JUIF leader said the environment of brotherhood and mutual love and respect had been established and stabilised in the provincial metropolis. "The gory incident was a bid to shatter the peaceful environment," he added.

"I am here to offer condolences to the victims and assure them that the elements, which wanted to push the city towards hate, would be combated and defeated," he remarked.

To a question, the PDM president said that they had the right to ask the institutions concerned about their failure to protect the lives, property and honour of the citizens. He said that years-long operations were carried out in the province and tall claims were made about elimination of terrorists.

The JUIF chief said the people were displaced in their homeland during the military operations. "Even today their families are scattered in the length and breadth of the country in search of peace and food," he said. Later, he visited Masjid Darwesh where he held a meeting with the party's office-bearers and newly elected representatives of the local governments.