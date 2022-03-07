Peshawar, other KP areas receive rain

PESHAWAR: Light rain lashed the provincial capital and several other parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, bringing down the temperature, which had increased during the last couple of days.

The rain started in the morning and continued till afternoon with intervals. There were also reports of rain from other parts of the province. Hilly areas of KP, Gilgit-Baltistan and northern Balochistan received snowfall.

Cherat in KP received the highest amount of rain, — 29 millimeters, followed by Chitral with 22, Kalam and Dir 20, Drosh 18, Mir Khani 13, DI Khan and Saidu Sharif 11, Malam Jabba 06, Pattan 02, and Peshawar, Balakot and Takht Bhai 01 millimeter rain.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, Gopas received 02 millimeters rain, Skardu, Bagrot and Hunza got 01 millimeter shower while Golra in Islamabad received 02mm, Bokra and Chaklala in Rawalpindi received 01mm rain and 05 millimeters shower was recorded in Zhob and 02mm in Quetta in Balochistan province.

The Met Office forecast said more rain was expected in KP, central Punjab, GB, Kashmir and northern Balochistan and Islamabad today (Monday).