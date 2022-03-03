Jinnah Declamation Competition 2022 to begin on March 17

After more than a decade, the annual popular event for Karachi schools’ students is being resumed by the Board of Management, Quaid-e-Azam House Museum – Institute of Nation Building, said a press release issued on Wednesady.

The Jinnah Declamation Competition 2022 will be held on March 17, 18 and 19 at the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum. It will be similar to the events which were hosted a decade earlier by The Jinnah Society. Invitations to participate in the Jinnah Declamation Competition 2022 have been issued to 45 Karachi-based schools. The elimination contest will be held on March 17 and 18, while the final event will be held on March 19.

The topic for students to speak on are: Jinnah’s Pakistan, Pakistan and the Muslim World – Interaction and benefits, and Pakistan Resolution 1940. Attractive prizes will be given to the first three winning students. All participating schools are being asked to send one student each for the main event on March 19 along with teachers. A panel of five judges will select the three best speakers.

The event is being sponsored by Habib Metropolitan Bank Limited, The Jinnah Society and Karachi Council on Foreign Relations. The Board of Management, Quaid-e-Azam House Museum – Institute of Nation Building, constituted under Sindh government notification dated 6th April, 2021, will make the declamation/ elocution competition an annual event at the Quaid-e-Azam House Museum in addition to other nation-building activities for the students’ community. A similar event will be arranged during the year at which students will be entitled to speak in Urdu/Sindhi.