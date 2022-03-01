Nasir appointed president Sindh Soccer Futsal Association

KARACHI: Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation (PSFF) has appointed Pakistan former assistant coach Nasir Ismail as president of Sindh Soccer Futsal Association (SSFA).

The federation said in a letter that this notification is issued in accordance to the PSFF clause 1.3 with approval from chairman and president. Nasir has a handy contribution in football development. He has also served as a head coach of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) football team during the Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL). He is also the head coach of Masha United, another major team who have also qualified for the top-tier league of the country. On different occasions, Nasir served as Pakistan senior football team assistant coach.