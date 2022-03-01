Pak woman moves UAE court over domestic violence

PESHAWAR: A Pakistani woman living in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), has appealed to the Sharjah family guidance court alleging violence, cheating and oppression by her husband.

The woman, Rehana, told the court in her petition on Monday that her husband Mubashar Ali had deprived her of her savings and subjected her to the worst kind of physical and mental torture.

She told the court that her husband had also deprived her of jewellery and cash.Rehana said in her petition that her husband Mubashir and other relatives should be banned from entering Dubai and the UAE for life.

She alleged that her husband and other in-laws were involved in trapping young girls in the name of marriage and depriving them of their savings and had ruined the lives of many girls.The woman told the court that Mubashir, who hails from Bahawalpur, Pakistan, and works as an instructor in Dubai’s Arwa driving school, had once been jailed in Dubai in 2021 for severe physical torture and abuse on her (Rehana).

After serving four months term in prison, Mubashir struck a compromise with Rehana and was released from prison, but he still did not give up his bad habits.According to reports, Rehana told the court that her husband denied her conjugal rights, house rations, rent and expenses.

According to sources, Mubashir, his father and brother allegedly lured young women in Dubai by cheating on their marriage and then seizing wealth by deception after marriage.Rehana said Mubashir has contracted three marriages so far and deprived the three wives of all their savings, including money and property.Speaking to reporters by telephone from Dubai, Rehana said that Mubashir and her in-laws were involved in the business of extorting wealth by marrying young girls employed in Dubai.