Chaman border reopens days after deadly clash

QUETTA: A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened, officials said Sunday, days after fighting between security forces left at least three dead.

Since the Taliban returned to power last year border tensions between the neighbours have risen, with Pakistan alleging militant groups were planning attacks from Afghan soil. “The border has reopened for all sorts of activities,” a spokesperson for Pakistan’s paramilitary border force told AFP.

A security source said it came after “successful talks” between Pakistani officials and the governor of Afghanistan’s Kandahar province. Mahmood Azaam, spokesperson for the governor, confirmed it had reopened. Each side blamed the other for Thursday’s clashes at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing, which locals said involved light and heavy weapons.