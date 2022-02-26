Man killed, four injured in clash

A man was killed and four others were injured during a clash in Shirin Jinnah Colony on Friday. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the deceased person was identified as 32-year-old Ayub, while the injured as Abdul Malik, 53, Abdur Rehman, 43, Arbaz, 20, and Adam Khan, 60. Police said that the clash had occurred between Arbaz and Malik over some personal issues, and Ayub and Khan became victims when they tried to stop the two from fighting.
DUBAI: Engro Fertilizers, Pakistan’s premier seed-to-harvest solutions provider, hosted an insightful dialogue at...
The novel coronavirus claimed four more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll due to the...
The executive engineer of the provincial buildings division has refuted allegations with regard to the award of a Rs1...
Three people were wounded for putting up resistance during mugging bids on Friday.According to police, 24-year-old...
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has invited top companies of Netherlands to establish waste-to-energy...
The Sindh High Court on Friday dismissed the appeal of a banned outfit activist against his conviction in case...
