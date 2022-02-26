Man killed, four injured in clash

A man was killed and four others were injured during a clash in Shirin Jinnah Colony on Friday. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the deceased person was identified as 32-year-old Ayub, while the injured as Abdul Malik, 53, Abdur Rehman, 43, Arbaz, 20, and Adam Khan, 60. Police said that the clash had occurred between Arbaz and Malik over some personal issues, and Ayub and Khan became victims when they tried to stop the two from fighting.