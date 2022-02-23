Arrangements for DI Khan jeep rally reviewed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Second 3-day National Off-Road Jeep Rally 2022 is being held from 4th to 6th of the next month in Dera Ismail Khan.

Men and women jeep racers from all over the country besides some foreign sportspersons are expected to participate in the championship.

The KP government has directed the district administration of Dera Ismail Khan to make all necessary arrangements for this purpose in addition to streamlining the departments of Tourism, Local Government and Rural Development.

A meeting of the district administration, Tourism and Local Government Department was held at the deputy commissioner office under the chairmanship of

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur in this regard.

The participants of the meeting took stock of all the arrangements including fixing of the routes of the rally and security measures wherein necessary decisions were made accordingly.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Arif Awan, Assistant Commissioner Nawab Sameer Leghari, representatives of the Tourism Department, Local Government, Police and other relevant agencies whereas all arrangements were carefully observed and finalized the schedule of the rally.

The minister directed all the relevant officials to use their energies to make this championship rally successful in all respects as, he said, such joint competitions are not held frequently but take place years later.