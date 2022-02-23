No scarcity of resources for health projects: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired an important meeting to review pace of work at Mother and Child hospitals in Attock at the office of IDAP here Tuesday. Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil shared progress on the 200-bed facilities at Attock and Mianwali. Present in the meeting were Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, Special Secretary Development P&SHD Dr Farrukh Naveed and officials of IDAP. The health minister said, "The Mother and Child Hospitals in Attock and Mianwali will be opened to the public very soon. All health projects are being regularly reviewed and shall be completed within deadlines. Top quality services are being ensured in these mother and child hospitals. Never in Punjab's history projects at this scale have been initiated. Thousands of patients shall be able to get good quality healthcare facilities. There is no scarcity of resources for health projects and Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar are making efforts for good quality services to people. Setting up of new hospitals is the need of the hour in the wake of increasing population. Facilities in Teaching Hospitals is being enhanced to cater to increasing urbanisation and population growth. In the current year, four hospitals shall be made this year.

NURSING TRAINING: Yasmin Rashid reviewed measures for training of nurses serving in the public sector and capacity enhancement of nursing colleges in a meeting at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department. Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti and Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Establishment Quratul Ain, DG Nursing Ms Shahnaz and other officials were present in the meeting.

Additional Secretary Establishment Quratul Ain gave a briefing to the minister. The minister said, "Nurses serving in public sector hospitals need refresher courses. Only good behaviour of doctors and nurses treats half the illnesses. We have enhanced the seats of nurses and started hiring on new positions. Stipend of trainees has been increased. For the first time male nurses have been added in large numbers. She said that the government was making the all-out effort to add facilities in nursing colleges and hostels. Directions have been issued for revamping of old nursing buildings. Consultants are being hired for refresher courses. The Additional Secretary Establishment has been asked to personally visit all nursing colleges and share report. Curriculum is under special focus and in a fortnight a comprehensive report on staff and facilities would be finalized, she said adding that the govt would start a reward and appreciation system for good performing nurses.