LAHORE: Amid reports of increasing links of Opposition parties with the ruling PTI's allies and disgruntled Jahangir Khan Tareen group, PTI leader Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan has confirmed the meeting of PMLN Vice President Shahbaz Sharif and Tareen.

Speaking on Geo News programme Geo Pakistan, Chohan said that Tareen fulfilled his duties as PTI's general secretary very well.

However, he revealed that the estranged PTI leader met with Shehbaz, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, at former MNA Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood's residence.

During the programme, Chohan also advised Tareen, who is PM Imran Khan's former confidante, to never trust the Sharif family. "Jahangir Tareen can never get good from the Sharif family," he said. Chohan also claimed that 15 PML-N MPAs in Punjab Assembly are asking for PTI's tickets.