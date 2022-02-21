Turkish delegation concludes Lahore visit

LAHORE: An 18-member Turkish delegation, led by Dr Ali Arbas, president of the Presidential Religious Affairs of the Turkish government, concluded their Lahore visit and departed for Islamabad from Allama Iqbal International Airport on Saturday.
Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri also flew with the delegation for Islamabad. Director Hajj Rehan Abbas Khokhar saw them off at the airport.
During their stay in Lahore, the delegation participated in various programmes and held meetings. They met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar and delegations of religious leaders. They also visited historical Badshahi Masjid and shrine of Hazart Ali Hajveri Ganj Bakhsh.
