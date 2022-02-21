 
February 21, 2022
National

154 quackery centres sealed in Lahore

February 21, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has sealed 154 quackery centres in 25 cities. During the last two weeks, actions were carried out on all types of quackery centres, which included quacks posing as general physicians, non-compliant laboratories, maternity homes run by unqualified physicians, hakeems and homoeopathic doctors using allopathic medicines, opticians, fake dentists and others.

