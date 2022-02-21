Tree plantation drive launched

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Amin Gandapur inaugurated the spring tree planting campaign at Gomal Medical College by planting a sapling under the slogan of Plant for Pakistan.

Students and teachers of Gomal Medical College also participated in the campaign and planted trees in the green belts of the college.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the elimination of air pollution was possible only through massive tree plantation.

“Planting trees as much as possible to make the environment pleasant is the vision of our Prime Minister Imran Khan which has been acknowledged by the whole world and his vision has been recognised globally,” he maintained.