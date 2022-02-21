Truck crashes into Iranian mosque

TEHRAN: A trailer-truck smashed one of the gates at an important place of worship in Iran’s holy city of Qom on Sunday and its driver was arrested, Fars news agency said. It was not immediately clear whether the incident was accidental or deliberate. "A truck destroyed gate number six of the holy mosque of Jamkaran and entered the precincts of the sacred place," Fars said, without specifying whether there had been any casualties.
